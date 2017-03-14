Six more states sue President Trump over travel ban
Washington state has again sued Donald Trump, asking the judge who blocked the president's first travel ban targeting immigrants and visitors from several Muslim-majority countries to extend his restraining order to the revised order. 's attorney general and joined by prosecutors representing California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and Oregon - asks for U.S. District Judge James Robart to stop the new travel ban from taking effect on Thursday.
