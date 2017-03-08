Shelby graduates 2nd Session of Latent Print academy
Eight people from California, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and other states are the newest graduates of the National Latent Print Examiner Training Academy at Camp Shelby. "They go through learning latent prints from a beginner level all the way to advanced level in 20 weeks," said Jon Byrd, academy director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tainted waters (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|mosaic is evil
|24
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
|Montgomery County Maryland (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Joey Danny Jimmy
|1
|Fake vet charged with animal cruelty (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CCGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC