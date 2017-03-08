Shelby graduates 2nd Session of Laten...

Shelby graduates 2nd Session of Latent Print academy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Eight people from California, Maryland, Georgia, Florida and other states are the newest graduates of the National Latent Print Examiner Training Academy at Camp Shelby. "They go through learning latent prints from a beginner level all the way to advanced level in 20 weeks," said Jon Byrd, academy director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec '16 o see the light 13
The Ranch Club (Nov '13) Nov '16 Disgusted 9
Selena Gomez (Jul '16) Jul '16 As if 1
JLo pretty but old and (Jul '16) Jul '16 Fake 1
Montgomery County Maryland (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joey Danny Jimmy 1
News Fake vet charged with animal cruelty (Jul '16) Jul '16 CCGuy 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

California Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

California Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

California, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,217 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC