DeVos praises Orthodox Jewish group that strongly backs public funding for religious schools

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has made school "choice" a policy priority, met on Wednesday with leaders of an Orthodox Jewish group that has been instrumental in pushing voucher programs across the country. She praised their "leadership and commitment" in helping communities secure schools that "meet the academic and religious needs of their families" and said she looks forward to working with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.