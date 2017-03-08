BRIEF-Mentor Capital acquires $1.0 million of GW Pharmaceuticals

March 3 U.S. short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Friday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that raising interest rates this month would be appropriate as long as the economy continues to improve as expected. March 3 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, extending a recovery into a tenth month as energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , boost spending plans to take advantage of a crude price recovery.

