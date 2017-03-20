Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicist SLA...

Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicist SLAMS bizarre report

'He's known the child since he was born!' Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicist SLAMS 'irresponsible' report about photo of the actor kissing a little boy on the lips Arnold Schwarzenegger's publicist has slammed a publication after it published an innocent photograph of the former Governor of California kissing a five-year-old boy. Sydney spin doctor Max Markson called The Daily Telegraph 'irresponsible' after a report published on Tuesday claimed 69-year-old Arnold's show of affection 'left onlookers cringing' in Sydney.

