A judge in Hawaii just put a restraining order on Trump's new travel ban

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

US District Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday said he would put an emergency halt on President Donald Trump's revised State attorneys general and refugee resettlement agencies across the United States have filed several lawsuits asking courts to issue emergency stays on Trump's executive order. The revised order temporarily bars entry to the United States of most refugees as well as travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

