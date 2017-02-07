Let's all thank the Super Bowl for gi...

Let's all thank the Super Bowl for giving us a break from politics

2017-02-07 New York Post

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after President Trump's election, 32 percent of California residents want the state to secede from America. In the middle of the election cycle, Public Policy Polling found that 40 percent of Texans would have wanted the state to leave the country if Hillary Clinton had won - and that included 61 percent of Trump supporters.

