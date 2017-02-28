In Arizona, the mandated use of E-Verify has had mixed results

One of the ways President Trump wants to crack down on undocumented immigrants is to require all U.S. employers to use E-Verify to check that their workers are legally authorized to work in the U.S. "We will ensure that E-Verify is used to the fullest extent possible under existing law, and will work with Congress to strengthen and expand its use across the country," President Trump said in Employers who currently use E-Verify submit their employee's personal information online, where it's then checked against databases at the Social Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

