In Arizona, the mandated use of E-Ver...

In Arizona, the mandated use of E-Verify has had mixed results

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CNN

One of the ways President Trump wants to crack down on undocumented immigrants is to require all U.S. employers to use E-Verify to check that their workers are legally authorized to work in the U.S. "We will ensure that E-Verify is used to the fullest extent possible under existing law, and will work with Congress to strengthen and expand its use across the country," President Trump said in Employers who currently use E-Verify submit their employee's personal information online, where it's then checked against databases at the Social Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News tainted waters (Sep '08) Jan '17 mosaic is evil 24
News US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House... Dec '16 o see the light 13
The Ranch Club (Nov '13) Nov '16 Disgusted 9
Selena Gomez (Jul '16) Jul '16 As if 1
JLo pretty but old and (Jul '16) Jul '16 Fake 1
Montgomery County Maryland (Jul '16) Jul '16 Joey Danny Jimmy 1
News Fake vet charged with animal cruelty (Jul '16) Jul '16 CCGuy 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

California Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

California Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

California, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,227,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC