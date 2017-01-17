Report: Abortions in US drop to lowest level since 1974
"Even as the election outcome intensifies America's abortion debate, a comprehensive new survey finds the annual number of abortions in the U.S has dropped to well under 1 million, the lowest level since 1974. The report, which counted 926,200 abortions in 2014, was released Tuesday by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rational Review.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
|Montgomery County Maryland (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Joey Danny Jimmy
|1
|Fake vet charged with animal cruelty (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CCGuy
|1
|City of Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Thee Juliette Drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC