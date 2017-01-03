Parent-teacher communication tool purchased
LivingTree, a private social network for PK-12 family engagement, announced its acquisition of ClassMessenger, a parent-teacher communication tool. The acquisition adds tens of thousands of teachers across the United States to the LivingTree user base.
