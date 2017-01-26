Massachusetts Breach Notifications Wi...

Massachusetts Breach Notifications Will Now Be Publicly Available Online

Friday Jan 6

On Jan. 3, 2017, the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation announced that it will begin making its data breach notification archive publicly available online. Previously, data breach notifications filed with the Massachusetts attorney general were only available through public records requests.

