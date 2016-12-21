High times in LA as New Year's Eve pranksters change Hollywood...

High times in LA as New Year's Eve pr...

Pranksters change the Hollywood sign to read 'HOLLYWEED' in New Year's Eve stunt - 41 years to the day after an art student pulled the same joke He got an A grade for the prank, which was made in reference to California's then-easing weed laws Finegood died of cancer in January 2007 at 52; it's not known if the prank is directly connected to his work California's decision to legalize weed last year apparently left some LA pranksters in high spirits over New Year's Eve, as the Hollywood sign was altered to read 'HOLLYWEED'. But the alteration might be more than a mere joke - it echoes a near-identical alteration made exactly 41 years ago by then-art student Danny Finegood.

