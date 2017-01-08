Heavy snowfall prompts school closures in 2 Southern Maryland counties
The District received a relatively meager amount of snow on Saturday, but the storm had a far more severe effect a few dozen miles away in Southern Maryland, and authorities announced that some schools there will be closed on Monday. In Leonardtown, the county seat of St. Mary's County, 9.7 inches of snow fell, the National Weather Service said.
