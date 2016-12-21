Pearl-Harbor 15 mins ago 12:01 p.m.The story of Battleship Row during the attack
Before dawn on 7 December 1941, the American strategic center of gravity in the Pacific reposed in the seven battleships then moored along "Battleship Row", the six pairs of interrupted quays located along Ford Island's eastern side. Quay F-2, the southernmost, which usually hosted an aircraft carrier, was empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
|Montgomery County Maryland
|Jul '16
|Joey Danny Jimmy
|1
|Fake vet charged with animal cruelty
|Jul '16
|CCGuy
|1
|City of Money
|Jun '16
|Thee Juliette Drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC