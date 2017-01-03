How would a mortgage tax credit affect you?
Reforming the mortgage interest deduction would raise taxes overall by about $240 billion, while benefiting low- and moderate-income taxpayers and boosting rates on higher earners. In a new report , the Tax Policy Center has analyzed three ways to reform the mortgage interest deduction , including a proposal to replace the MID with a 15 percent non-refundable credit for mortgages of $500,000 or less .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec '16
|o see the light
|13
|The Ranch Club (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|9
|Selena Gomez
|Jul '16
|As if
|1
|JLo pretty but old and
|Jul '16
|Fake
|1
|Montgomery County Maryland
|Jul '16
|Joey Danny Jimmy
|1
|Fake vet charged with animal cruelty (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CCGuy
|1
|City of Money (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Thee Juliette Drama
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC