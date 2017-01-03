How would a mortgage tax credit affect you?

Reforming the mortgage interest deduction would raise taxes overall by about $240 billion, while benefiting low- and moderate-income taxpayers and boosting rates on higher earners. In a new report , the Tax Policy Center has analyzed three ways to reform the mortgage interest deduction , including a proposal to replace the MID with a 15 percent non-refundable credit for mortgages of $500,000 or less .

