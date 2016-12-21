House Democrats Re-Elect Pelosi As Leader
House Democrats re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader on Wednesday despite disenchantment among some in the caucus over the party's disappointing performance in elections earlier this month. The California lawmaker, who has led the party since 2002, turned back a challenge from Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.
