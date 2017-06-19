Weekend Warrior Buys Idaho Production Campus
Weekend Warrior, a division of Omega RV LLC, announced it has acquired a 27-acre campus to expand production capacity. The company, based in Caldwell, Idaho, manufactures Weekend Warrior toy haulers under the oversight of Mark Warmoth.
