Park worker's age-related constructiv...

Park worker's age-related constructive discharge claim reinstated

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Business Insurance

A federal appeals court has reinstated a constructive discharge claim in an age discrimination case filed by a former city parks worker who said he felt forced to resign because of the verbal abuse he was subjected to by his supervisor. Lynn Sorenson, who had worked for the parks and recreation department of the City of Caldwell, Idaho, since 2008, said his supervisor subjected him to a working environment that was "hostile, offensive, intimidating and extremely unsafe," according to court papers in Lynn Sorenson v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Jun 30 Frederick 38
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr '17 Ex-Resident 7
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC