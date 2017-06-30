Park worker's age-related constructive discharge claim reinstated
A federal appeals court has reinstated a constructive discharge claim in an age discrimination case filed by a former city parks worker who said he felt forced to resign because of the verbal abuse he was subjected to by his supervisor. Lynn Sorenson, who had worked for the parks and recreation department of the City of Caldwell, Idaho, since 2008, said his supervisor subjected him to a working environment that was "hostile, offensive, intimidating and extremely unsafe," according to court papers in Lynn Sorenson v.
