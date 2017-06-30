Mosquito traps in Canyon, Payette counties test positive for West Nile - Fri, 23 Jun 2017 PST
On Tuesday, a mosquito trap in the Jewel Wetlands area, north of Payette, tested positive for the West Nile virus. On Wednesday, a Canyon County trap located along the Boise River, near Caldwell Ponds and Rotary Pond, north of Caldwell, also tested positive.
