Hunt for man accused of killing wife, mistress and child

Hunt for pilot accused of killing his 'wife, his mistress and her daughter' at Idaho farmhouse where 'he laid the bodies outside side-by-side' and covered them in a sheet before fleeing Officers found three bodies in a shed on a property in Caldwell, Idaho, which records show was purchased by Bullinger about a month earlier on May 3 Social media posts from Nadja Medley - who friends said had been dating Bullinger for two years - revealed she moved to Caldwell around the same time Friends of Medley's 14-year-old daughter, Payton, said the young girl called Bullinger 'dad' - after he and her mother recently got engaged while in Utah Police launched a nationwide manhunt Gerald Michael 'Mike' Bullinger , a 60-year-old pilot, after the decomposed bodies of three women were found in his Idaho farmhouse on Monday, June 19 A retired pilot is on the run after he allegedly killed his wife, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.