Chilling video of shed where pilot 'shot mistress, wife'

EXCLUSIVE: Mistress of missing pilot accused of shooting dead her, her daughter AND his wife posted chilling video of shed where he allegedly dumped their bodies Nadja Medley posted a Facebook video on May 10 showing off the new Caldwell, Idaho home she had just moved into with pilot Gerald 'Mike' Bullinger The 47-year-old mom, who was Bullinger's mistress, pans across an open field and shows the wooden shed where the three bodies were found Bullinger is accused of killing and covering the bodies of Medley, her daughter Payton, 14, and his wife Cheryl Baker, 57, in plastic before fleeing the scene Another video shows the 60-year-old teaching Medley's daughter, who called him 'dad,' how to shoot a gun Bullinger bought the home with his wife last month - it is believed Medley and her daughter were unaware Baker was also going to be moving to the property A chilling video posted by the ... (more)

