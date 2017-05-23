ISRI, JASON Learning award student vi...

ISRI, JASON Learning award student video and poster contest winners

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Recycling Today

Seventh grade student Jacob Folwell from Caldwell, Idaho, won the grand prize with his video detailing the automotive recycling process. The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries , Washington, and JASON Learning , Ashburn, Virginia, have announced the winners of the nationwide 2017 Youth Video & Poster Contest designed to promote the value of recycling among youth.

