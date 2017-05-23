ISRI, JASON Learning award student video and poster contest winners
Seventh grade student Jacob Folwell from Caldwell, Idaho, won the grand prize with his video detailing the automotive recycling process. The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries , Washington, and JASON Learning , Ashburn, Virginia, have announced the winners of the nationwide 2017 Youth Video & Poster Contest designed to promote the value of recycling among youth.
