Aday to be arraigned, expected to enter plea

Deena Aday's counsel waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and she will enter a plea to her accessory to a felony charge in the coming weeks. Aday, 49, is charged with accessory to a felony by willfully withholding knowledge of a felony, after she was reported to have fled the state with a murder suspect.

