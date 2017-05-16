Aday to be arraigned, expected to enter plea
Deena Aday's counsel waived her right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and she will enter a plea to her accessory to a felony charge in the coming weeks. Aday, 49, is charged with accessory to a felony by willfully withholding knowledge of a felony, after she was reported to have fled the state with a murder suspect.
