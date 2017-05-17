Recycling Video & Poster Contest Winners Exemplify the Industrya s Future
Seventh grade student Jacob Folwell from Caldwell, ID, won this year's grand prize with his video submission. "Educating future generations on the role recycling plays in the environment, economy, and society is a large part of ISRI's advocacy and outreach efforts," said Robin Wiener, president of ISRI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
