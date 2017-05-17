Liberals 'Don't Understand What's Hap...

Liberals 'Don't Understand What's Happening in the Country'

Tuesday Apr 25

In the bonfire of the vanities that is the aftermath of Hillary Clinton's campaign of 2016 one quote from Shattered, the book of the week, stands supreme. People like Hillary Clinton won't understand what is happening to the country until they carve out the cataracts in their eyes that prevent them from seeing what their politics hath wrought.

Caldwell, ID

