April 5, 2017: What to Know

April 5, 2017: What to Know

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Boise Weekly

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO According to Idaho State Police , a Boise man has succumbed to injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash March 30 on Interstate 84. Derik Olander, 21, had been critically injured when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle after he stopped in a westbound lane I-84 near the Vista Avenue interchange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb '17 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb '17 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb '17 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC