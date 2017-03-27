Caldwell man gets 40 years for child porn, sex abuse - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST
A Caldwell, Idaho, man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for making child pornography and sexually abusing a minor. The Idaho Statesman reported that District Judge Juneal Kerrick sentenced 38-year-old Jason Simon Monday on nine felony charges.
