Bike and pedestrian paths planned around Lake Lowell
Officials in southwest Idaho say a plan to build bike lanes and pedestrian pathways around Lake Lowell that also connects the nearby cities of Caldwell and Nampa is taking shape. Canyon Highway District engineer Timothy Richard tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that the lake portion of the plan could begin this June.
