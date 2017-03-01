Bike and pedestrian paths planned aro...

Bike and pedestrian paths planned around Lake Lowell

11 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Officials in southwest Idaho say a plan to build bike lanes and pedestrian pathways around Lake Lowell that also connects the nearby cities of Caldwell and Nampa is taking shape. Canyon Highway District engineer Timothy Richard tells the Idaho Press-Tribune that the lake portion of the plan could begin this June.

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at March 03 at 3:12PM MST

