Urban Renewal Agency Clears Buildings for Proposed Hotel
Calvin Hussman is in the middle of tearing apart Caldwell's past to clear a path for the future of the city's downtown. Hussman, a foreman with Ideal Demolition Services, rigged a metal claw to an excavator last week then began tearing away on a wall of a building that was once home to Spectrum Environmental Inc. Not long after he started pulling down the front wall, the "whole roof collapsed on it," he said.
