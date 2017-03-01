Urban Renewal Agency Clears Buildings...

Urban Renewal Agency Clears Buildings for Proposed Hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Planning

Calvin Hussman is in the middle of tearing apart Caldwell's past to clear a path for the future of the city's downtown. Hussman, a foreman with Ideal Demolition Services, rigged a metal claw to an excavator last week then began tearing away on a wall of a building that was once home to Spectrum Environmental Inc. Not long after he started pulling down the front wall, the "whole roof collapsed on it," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12) Feb 23 New owner 4
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan '17 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan '17 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Roostercogburn 3
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC