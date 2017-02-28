Murder suspect enters not guilty plea
Jeremy White pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree murder alleging he strangled his fiancee and buried her beneath their Bonneville County home. White, 39, stood silently at the defendant's table until his attorney arrived.
Caldwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
