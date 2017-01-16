Step Inside The Curran, The Newly Renovated 95-Year-Old Theater Reopening This Month
After two years of renovation and restoration, The Curran Theatre on Geary Street comes back to life this month with an inaugural production of the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home .
