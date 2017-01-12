UP locomotive derails in SW Idaho

UP locomotive derails in SW Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

CALDWELL, Idaho - A Union Pacific train engine has derailed in southwestern Idaho. Officials say there are no injuries from the derailment that occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and left the engine leaning to one side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Viewers really respond to dog shooting story, d... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Steve 3
News Are Californians The Root Of Idaho's Evils? (May '06) Sep '16 El Kabong 3,262
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Canyon County was issued at January 16 at 3:00PM MST

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC