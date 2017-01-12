UP locomotive derails in SW Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho - A Union Pacific train engine has derailed in southwestern Idaho. Officials say there are no injuries from the derailment that occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and left the engine leaning to one side.
