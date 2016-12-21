School children introduced to live th...

School children introduced to live theater through arts in education program

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Arts in Education program at the Springer Opera House has introduced thousands of children to theater and the performing arts. Rachel Daggett, 21, Boise, found that she has a knack for transforming herself and co-actors into creepy ghouls, crazed clowns and all things zombie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Viewers really respond to dog shooting story, d... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Steve 3
News Are Californians The Root Of Idaho's Evils? (May '06) Sep '16 El Kabong 3,262
from TN Aug '16 SouthernBelle 1
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC