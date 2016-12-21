Police officer who shot and killed a ...

Police officer who shot and killed a suspected drunk driver...

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Daily Mail

Police officer is cleared of wrongdoing after he was caught on camera shooting dead a suspected drunk driver who was armed with a screwdriver Noel Rodriguez , from Caldwell, Idaho, allegedly attacked police officers with his pickup truck and was armed with a screwdriver and a wrench before he was shot Noel Rodriguez, 50 from Caldwell, Idaho, allegedly attacked officers with his pickup truck and was armed with a screwdriver and a wrench when he was shot in the early morning hours of June 14, police said. The Critical Incident Task Force investigation released its findings on Friday, announcing that Officer Rob Rainford, who fired the fatal shot, was justified in his actions.

