Murder suspect barred from contacting victim's children

Wednesday Dec 14

Magistrate Judge L. Mark Riddoch on Wednesday extended no-contact orders by three years barring murder suspect Jeremy White from contacting the victim's three adult children. White, 39, is charged with second-degree murder for a report he strangled Christin "Chris" Caldwell on Nov. 8 and buried her beneath their Bonneville County home.

