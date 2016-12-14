Murder suspect barred from contacting victim's children
Magistrate Judge L. Mark Riddoch on Wednesday extended no-contact orders by three years barring murder suspect Jeremy White from contacting the victim's three adult children. White, 39, is charged with second-degree murder for a report he strangled Christin "Chris" Caldwell on Nov. 8 and buried her beneath their Bonneville County home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Caldwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Viewers really respond to dog shooting story, d... (Apr '10)
|Sep '16
|Steve
|3
|Are Californians The Root Of Idaho's Evils? (May '06)
|Sep '16
|El Kabong
|3,262
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Caldwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC