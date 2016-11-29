Murder suspect waives extradition hea...

Murder suspect waives extradition hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Post Register

Murder suspect Jeremy James White waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday in a Nevada court and the judge signed an order giving Idaho authorities two weeks to transport him back to Bonneville County. White, 39, was arrested Friday in Pahrump, Nev., after Nye County Sheriff's Office detectives saw him leave a relative's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caldwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Viewers really respond to dog shooting story, d... (Apr '10) Sep '16 Steve 3
News Are Californians The Root Of Idaho's Evils? (May '06) Sep '16 El Kabong 3,262
from TN Aug '16 SouthernBelle 1
See all Caldwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caldwell Forum Now

Caldwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Caldwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Caldwell, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC