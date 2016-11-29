Murder suspect waives extradition hearing
Murder suspect Jeremy James White waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday in a Nevada court and the judge signed an order giving Idaho authorities two weeks to transport him back to Bonneville County. White, 39, was arrested Friday in Pahrump, Nev., after Nye County Sheriff's Office detectives saw him leave a relative's home.
