Cairo Teen Killed in ATV Crash in Thomas County

Thursday May 11 Read more: WTXL

Georgia Highway Patrol said the fatal ATV crash happened in rural Thomas County Wednesday night, at around 11:55 p.m. Investigators say Erica Atkinson of Cairo, Ga. driving on an 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV and had several other people riding with her.

