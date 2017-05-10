Decatur County school bus involved in crash
A school bus crash outside Cairo Friday night sent 32 Decatur County middle school students to the Grady General Hospital in Cairo. Georgia State Patrol troopers say there was one injury reported by the investigating trooper at the crash scene, but it's not known if it was one of the person's on the Decatur County School bus.
