Officials are still determining the cause of death
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cairo Police Department have obtained warrants for a suspect in the murder of a 25-year-old man from Whigham. According to officials, the body of Elijah Denzel Smith was discovered in the area of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue.
