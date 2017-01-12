Flordia officials have arrested a mur...

Flordia officials have arrested a murder suspect from Cairo

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The GBI Thomasville Field Office and Cairo Police have been searching for Nicholas Lequinte Perry, 20, since the murder of a Whigham man last Saturday . Perry was arrested by Florida police officials without any incident Friday afternoon at about 6:45 p.m. while walking in the area of White Drive in Tallahassee.

