Flordia officials have arrested a murder suspect from Cairo
The GBI Thomasville Field Office and Cairo Police have been searching for Nicholas Lequinte Perry, 20, since the murder of a Whigham man last Saturday . Perry was arrested by Florida police officials without any incident Friday afternoon at about 6:45 p.m. while walking in the area of White Drive in Tallahassee.
