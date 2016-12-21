Funeral for Joe A. David III is Wedne...

Funeral for Joe A. David III is Wednesday

Joseph Alexander "Joe" David, III Nov. 16, 1942 Dec. 17, 2016 Funeral services for Joseph Alexander "Joe" David, III, 74, of Cairo will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Cairo First Baptist Church. The Rev.

