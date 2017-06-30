Van carrying eight passengers rolls d...

Van carrying eight passengers rolls during crash near Cadillac

None of the eight passengers on board a van that crashed in northern Michigan over the holiday weekend suffered life-threatening injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a report of a crash shortly before 10 a.m. on July 3 near mile marker 174 on U.S. 131.

