Today in history: railroad superintendent crushed by elevator, killed instantly

July 3, 1917 There are a number of railroad men in Cadillac, men who had for many years here personally known J.W. Hunger, for 40 years continuously connected with the Grand Ra... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.