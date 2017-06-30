State Supreme Court rules in favor of township in Cadillac Junction case

Three people were seriously injured when a van with eight people traveling north on U.S. 131 south of Cadillac blew a tire and rolled over. The van was traveli... CADILLAC - Haring and Clam townships won back the property where the Cadillac Junction proposed development sits after a Michigan Supreme Court ruled in the townships' fa... CADILLAC - Haring and Clam townships won back the property where the Cadillac Junction proposed development sits after a Michigan Supreme Court ruled in the townships' fa... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.