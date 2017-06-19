Young insurance agency manager appointed to Cadillac City Council

A young candidate left a big impression on the Cadillac City Council and was unanimously selected to fill the open Third Ward seat among a field of very strong app... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.