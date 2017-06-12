Today in history: Two Clam Lake Township farmers arrested for draft dodging

June 17, 1917 Two young farmers from Clam Lake Township who are alleged to have failed to register recently are this morning looking out of the bars at the Wexford County Jail.... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.