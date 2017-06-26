Today in history: Hersey woman charged in shooting death of husband
The sudden death of a young Cadillac firefighter has left friends and family members in a state of shock. Mark Feister, 36, president of the Cadillac Firefight... June 27, 1917 How times have changed! For nine years, Mike Taylor has been driving the fire wagons to fires in the city of Cadillac.
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|Jun 22
|CountyRoad
|1
|Julie wright consolino
|Jun 21
|North side concerns
|3
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May '17
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
