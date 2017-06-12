Robert A. Dahlstrom
The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise : 9:20 a.m. Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep.... CADILLAC - Robert A. Dahlstrom, of Cadillac, passed away Monday, June 12, 2017, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 89 years old.
