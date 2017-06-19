Piranha Hose plans $5.1M facility expansion, staff increase of 20 workers

Demand for hydraulic hoses throughout the world has prompted a Cadillac manufacturer to invest $5.1 million to expand their facility and their production capacity.... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors. The process of logging in does not make you a subscriber nor does it require any billing info, so there is no financial obligation attached to logging in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.