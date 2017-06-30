Many dogs, cats afraid of fireworks; expert offers advice
This time of year can be traumatic for many cats and dogs. For good or ill, fireworks can be heard around the clock during the days leading up to and immediate... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Add your comments below
Cadillac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|Jun 22
|CountyRoad
|1
|Julie wright consolino
|Jun 21
|North side concerns
|3
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May '17
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Real Estate agent murdered in 1984 (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Kim Brown
|10
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cadillac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC